Internal emails at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), exclusively reviewed by Breitbart News, reveal that the agency is continuing to knowingly release COVID-positive border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States.

More than a year after Biden’s DHS was first accused of releasing COVID-positive border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior as part of its expansive catch and release operation, the agency is still knowingly carrying out such releases.

The internal emails among Border Patrol (BP) officials reveal recent instances where border crossers and illegal aliens were tested for the Chinese coronavirus and, after having tested positive, were released into the state of Arizona.

On July 26, five female border crossers — at least some of which were COVID-positive — were transported on a bus from DHS custody to the Monte Vista Church, an email shows:

Please ensure that you will take all of the required precautions, including wearing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and any other personal protective equipment (PPE) that you think essential. [Emphasis added] This bus will be transported directly to the NGO and will not be stopping at PHO ERO, they will already be served by Yuma BP due to being COVID+. [Emphasis added]

Sources close to Breitbart News said Biden’s DHS is actually not deporting border crossers and illegal aliens when they test positive for coronavirus.

