A new study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases finds that children who received inactivated influenza vaccines were 440% more likely to acquire infections of respiratory viral pathogens which are not influenza.

NOTE – There’s a known phenomenon called “viral interference” in which vaccination for one virus can interfere with the overall immune response thus increasing vulnerablility to viruses not covered by the vaccine.

With the aggressive push for influenza immunizations now under way, the medical establishment may be setting up children to be extremely vulnerable to coronavirus infections.

Titled, “Increased Risk of Noninfluenza Respiratory Virus Infections Associated With Receipt of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine,” the study is found at this link at the National Library of Medicine:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3404712/

The study finds that flu shots quite literally inactivate parts of the human immune system, rendering the child more vulnerable to coronavirus infections. “Being protected against influenza, trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine recipients may lack temporary non-specific immunity that protected against other respiratory viruses,” the study authors write.

The study authors explain that the influenza vaccine works to prevent influenza virus infections, but at the same time it makes children more susceptible to other respiratory infections. Since the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) for seasonal influenza is so low (around 0.024%, which is not a typo), and the Infection Fatality Rate of covid-19 infections is at least one order of magnitude higher, it raises the obvious question:

Would it save more lives of children to avoid administering flu shots this year and therefore reduce their vulnerability to covid-19, which has a far higher fatality rate?

The study, which was conducted in 2009, observed the outcomes of 115 children aged 6 – 16 years. The study also used a placebo group and found that placebo made “no statistically significant difference” in the risk of acute respiratory infection risk.

But children who received influenza vaccines had a much higher risk of respiratory infections.

Even more shockingly, the study also found no difference in the risk of seasonal influenza infections between those children who were vaccinated vs. those who weren’t. In other words, the influenza vaccine offered no protection against the flu, but it created increased vulnerability to other respiratory infections. (No benefits, just increased risks.) “There was no statistically significant difference in the risk of confirmed seasonal influenza infection between recipients of TIV or placebo,” the study explains.

EDITOR’S NOTE – THIS WAS 2009 STUDY. HAS IT BEEN SUPPORTED BY MORE RECENT RESEARCH? YES

A quick search found two studies that support the 2009 study.

Assessment of temporally-related acute respiratory illness following influenza vaccination. Found increase in coronavirus infections in flu-vaccinated DOD personnel.

One study corroborates it, stating they found ‘virus interference’ between flu vaccine and coronaviruses. Found increase in non-influenza respiratory viral infections in flu-vaccinated children .