WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The United States has released video that shows coalition forces successfully hammering an Islamic State cave complex in Iraq with airstrikes. The attack happened on Wednesday in Iraq’s Hamrin Mountains, an area that is a known refuge for ISIS fighters who use the cave systems to hide out, plan attacks, and smuggle weapons. The airstrikes hit 10 caves and were done in coordination with Iraqi forces, according to a Thursday press release from Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve. It is estimated that between five to 10 ISIS fighters were killed in the airstrikes, though that figure could change as Iraqi troops continue to search the intricate complex. ISIS documents, electronic devices, and other equipment have been recovered from the target sites. Maj Gen. Eric Hill, the commanding general for CJTF-OIR, said that coalition forces are targeting ISIS with “relentless pressure.”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER