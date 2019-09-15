COMMUNITIES DIGITAL NEWS

Pessimistic analysts keep looking for a “black swan” event to clobber September’s ongoing but furtive stock market rally. But the naysayers may have gotten their wissh on Saturday. That’s when reports hit news wires that major Saudi oil facilities were attacked, either by missiles or bomb-carrying drones. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, funded for years by Iran, claimed credit for the bombing attacks. But, as always in the Middle East, the truth may be harder to parse.Latest on the bombing attacks in Saudi Arabia The Wall Street Journal provides the latest news and details on the bombing attacks, as of 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 15, 2019. (We subscribe, but the link may remain behind the WSJ’s pay wall.) “Saudi Arabia’s national oil company expects to restore roughly a third of crude output disrupted due to a weekend attack by day’s end on Monday, Saudi officials said, a step back from earlier hopes that it could quickly resume full production by the start of the week. “The strikes on Saudi facilities Saturday knocked out 5.7 million barrels of daily production, and the officials said they still believe they can fully replace it in coming days. That would require tapping oil inventories and using other facilities to process crude. One of the main targets of the attack was a large crude-processing plant in Abqaiq.

