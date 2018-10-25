DC WHISPERS:

“DUMB.” That’s the assessment of a Navy veteran and professional bomb disposal officer regarding the toy-like ‘bombs’ that the media has gone gaga over today. In fact, Tom Sauer likens these non-functional pipe bombs to a few road flares taped to an ‘old-timey alarm clock ticking away’ like you would see in cartoons.

Which of course leads to the real important question. Who would send out these fake bombs and why? Who might have anything political to gain two weeks out from the Midterm Elections by staging a fake bomb hoax against noted Democrat politicians that then generates Establishment Media hysteria?