The United States and NATO have been “intimidated by the Russians” by the threat of tactical nuclear weapons use, and they need to define clear objective to “win the war” for Ukraine and tell Vladimir Putin that using nukes will cost him his life, according to former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“We’re intimidated by the threat of tactical nuclear weapons,” Bolton told The Sunday Times radio in an interview Saturday. “I think for one year, Putin has bluffed. It’s been entirely an effort to psyche out the United States and the West, and it’s succeeded.

“I think we need to make it clear to the Russians generally that any use of tactical nuclear weapons would result in devastating retaliation, including a direct attack on Vladimir Putin’s life personally.

