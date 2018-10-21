USA TODAY

Trump says U.S. will pull out of nuke treaty with Russia that limited number of missiles

President Donald Trump said Saturday he would pull out of a Cold-War era treaty with Russia that limited the number of missiles in each country. Trump said Moscow had violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and he would halt the agreement. “We’re going to terminate the agreement and we’re going to pull out,” Trump said when leaving a rally in Nevada Saturday afternoon. He said the U.S. would pull out “and then we are going to develop the weapons” unless Russia and China agree to a new deal, though China isn’t currently a party of the agreement.

