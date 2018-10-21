BOLTON THE NEOCON WARMONGER PROVOKES THERMONUCLEAR WAR WITH RUSSIA-TELLS TRUMP TO PULL OUT OF REAGAN TREATY

Trump says U.S. will pull out of nuke treaty with Russia that limited number of missiles

President Donald Trump said Saturday he would pull out of a Cold-War era treaty with Russia that limited the number of missiles in each country. Trump said Moscow had violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and he would halt the agreement. “We’re going to terminate the agreement and we’re going to pull out,” Trump said when leaving a rally in Nevada Saturday afternoon. He said the U.S. would pull out “and then we are going to develop the weapons” unless Russia and China agree to a new deal, though China isn’t currently a party of the agreement.
