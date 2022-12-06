Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton said Monday on NBC’s steaming show “Meet the Press Now” that he is prepared to run for president as a Republican to stop his former boss from winning the presidency.

Bolton said, “Donald Trump, if he were to take the oath of office again, God forbid, would either be lying about preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution or maybe he wouldn’t say it at all. You can’t have this kind of approach. It’s not something one can disagree with. This is foundational to the republic.”

He continued, “There’s one thing that would get me to get into the presidential race, which I looked at in prior elections. It would be to make it clear to the people of this country that Donald Trump is unacceptable as the Republican nominee.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “You are essentially telling us you would consider getting into the 2024 race for president.”

Bolton said, “Absolutely. I think to be a presidential candidate. You can’t simply say I support the Constitution. You have to say I would oppose people who would undercut it. We used to have a thing in the House of Representatives called the House Un-American Affairs Committee. I think when you challenge the Constitution itself the way Trump himself has done, that is un-American.”

