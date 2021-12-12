BREITBART:

In a recent speech, French presidential contender Eric Zemmour asked a pertinent question: “Why is the State so powerless against criminals, and yet so ruthless with honest people?”

Zemmour was observing a trend that many others on the right have noticed, but that liberals seem blissfully unaware of — the trend of anarcho-tyranny.

Anarcho-tyranny refers to a state in which the deserving face no enforcement of laws, while the undeserving face the full force of state tyranny.

In Queens, New York, a suspected gang member and murderer was let out onto the streets under the city’s “no bail” laws.

In the same borough, a man who tried to kill an undercover police officer by throwing him onto subway tracks was also released without bail.

In Wisconsin, black supremacist Darrell Brooks was released for a paltry $1,000 bail by a District Attorney who praised the Democrat “bail reform” movement. Brooks, who had a 20-year record of violent criminal behavior (including attempting to run someone over), went on to plow his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing five.

For nonviolent crimes, the situation is even worse. In San Francisco, petty theft has been decriminalized, leading stores across the city to shut down amid a shoplifting spree.

