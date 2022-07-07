Boris Johnson is set to resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following months of scandals culminating in a Westminster coup from within his own cabinet.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the most electorally successful Conservative politician of his generation and perhaps since the days of Margaret Thatcher, will leave office in a similar fashion to the Iron Lady, ousted from power by members of his own government, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, whom Johnson had installed in the position just the day before.

In the immediate future, Mr Johnson will likely stay on as “caretaker” Prime Minister over the summer while the Conservative Party conducts a leadership contest to choose his successor, telling Sir Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee that he has agreed to an “orderly transition” of power, Sky News reported.

The downfall of Johnson as Prime Minister was precipitated by the dramatic resignations of former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who both quit their government posts within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening.

Taken at face value, the pair had resigned from the roles in response to the latest scandal to befall the Johnson administration, namely, the accusations of sexual groping of two young men by the Prime Minister’s former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher, however, it should be noted that such manoeuvrings from the pair may hint at potential political aspirations of their own, with Javid, in particular, believed to be angling for the top job.

While Downing Street initially claimed that Mr Johnson was not informed of previous allegations against Pincher, this was later backtracked and the PM was forced to apologise for elevating Pincher to a position of authority despite being aware of sex pest allegations.

