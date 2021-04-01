Pictured – The flow chart that says it all

On Wednesday, police apprehended and arrested a man for brutally assaulting an Asian woman last weekend while she was on her way to church in midtown Manhattan. During the unprovoked attack, which was caught on a surveillance camera, the perpetrator is seen kicking the 62-year-old woman to the ground, where he then inflicted several more kicks before walking away. No one attempted to intervene, including an apartment security guard who is seen in the video footage simply closing the lobby door as the assault transpires directly outside in front of him.

The suspect, who has been charged with a hate crime for the assault, happens to be a black man on parole. He was released from prison in 2019 after spending 20 years incarcerated for murdering his mother. During the attack, witnesses observed that the assailant told the woman, “F— you. You don’t belong here.”

This incident is just the latest in a string of apparently unprovoked attacks on Asian Americans. In early March, an elderly Asian man in Oakland died following an assault in which the attacker slammed him to the ground. Authorities indicated that the assailant, who was black, had a “history of victimizing elderly Asian people.”

Mark Alexander observes, “The rising assault on Americans of Asian heritage is not a ‘white supremacist’ problem. The most disproportionate attacks against other races are committed by black assailants. And black-on-black assault is the most prevalent violent crime in the nation.”

Meanwhile, Democrats and the Leftmedia continue to promote the demonstrably false narrative of anti-Asian hate crimes rising due to the bogeyman of “white supremacy” — a term the Left has so throughly politicized that it has become almost entirely untethered from its original definition and amounts to little other than a meaningless slur.

