NBC News:

Boeing, which will admit that employees misled regulators, still faces lawsuits by the families of passengers who died in crashes.

Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a Justice Department investigation and admit that employees misled regulators about the safety of its 737 Max aircraft, which suffered two deadly crashes shortly after entering airline service.

The government and the company said Thursday that the deferred prosecution agreement includes money for the crash victims’ families, airline customers and a fine. The government will drop a criminal charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. after three years if Boeing follows the terms of the settlement.

In Indonesia, the brother of two victims of the first Max 8 crash, Muhammad Rafi Ardian, 24, and Rian Ariandi, 24, said he hoped the case would be settled soon and that there would be no more crashes.

The two were among 189 who died on Oct. 29, 2018, when a Max operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea.

“We are entering the third year now. So, it can lighten the psychological burden of the family after the legal process in the U.S. is finished, too,” said Anton Sahadi.

“The prolonged mediation process was traumatizing,” he said.

Prosecutors said Boeing employees gave misleading statements and half-truths about safety issues with the plane to the Federal Aviation Administration, then covered up their actions.

“Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor,” said David Burns, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s criminal division.

