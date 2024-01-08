Boeing shares tumble nearly NINE TEN PERCENT in early trading after FAA grounds 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft in wake of mid-air Alaska Airlines blowout that almost ended in catastrophe

Boeing shares dropped nearly 10 percent in pre-market trading following the FAA’s grounding of its 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft after catastrophe almost struck on an Alaska Airlines plane. From Friday evening to Monday morning shares of Boeing Corp fell 8.6 percent – from 248 to 228 – just days after federal regulators grounded about 171 planes in operation worldwide on Saturday.The stocks continued to plunge after the market opened, and the aircraft manufacturer could lose about $12.5 billion in value if losses hold through market open. Meanwhile Alaska Air’s shares were down 4.3 percent, while United Airlines, the other U.S. carrier that operates the jet, was down 2.4 percent. Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactured and initially installed the fuselage part on the brand new MAX 9 jet in question, was down 20.8percent, deepening the gloom around the supplier recently recovering from a string of quality problems.It comes after terrified passengers said they were left fearing for their lives on Friday after an emergency exit used as a cabin window blew out of the Alaskan Airlines flight from Portland to California at 16,000 feet.

READ MORE