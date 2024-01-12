Boeing CEO admits ‘mistake’ as FAA launches safety probe

The FAA said on Thursday that it notified Boeing it was conducting an investigation to determine if the company failed to ensure that completed products conformed to approved design, were safe for operation and in compliance with FAA regulations. The investigation was launched as a result of the Alaska Airlines flight where an emergency exit door plug was blown off 10 minutes into the flight of a 737 MAX 9. The FAA grounded the aircraft model and issued an emergency airworthiness directive after the incident and Boeing and its main supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, have faced heavy scrutiny over the last week.

This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again. The FAA formally notified Boeing that it is conducting an investigation. pic.twitter.com/FJripns1CP — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2024

More here.