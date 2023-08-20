Boeing 787 Dreamliner pilot pronounced dead after midflight diversion

On Monday the pilot of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flying from Miami to Santiago in Chile was feeling unwell, collapsed in the lavatory, and after diverting the flight to Panama City was pronounced dead. He felt unwell three hours into the flight and was found lifeless, after which the two co-pilots diverted the plane to Panama Tocumen International Airport and the pilot was confirmed dead.

Captain Iván Andaur had been a pilot for 25 years and was flying for LATAM Airlines. LATAM released a statement after the incident, thanking him for his over two-decade career.“We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee,” LATAM said in a statement.

“We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and dedication. During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot.”

More here.