CNBC:

A Kyiv-bound Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane crashed minutes after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on Flight 752, a Boeing 737-800, an older model than the Boeing 737 Max that has been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two fatal crashes.

The plane crashed shortly after 6 a.m. local time, minutes into the flight. Press photos showed emergency workers combing through a wide field of wreckage outside of Tehran.”The cause of the crash was not immediately known, and such determinations take months, but Iran’s Fars news agency reported that the jet crashed due to technical problems, without providing more detail. The Ukrainian embassy in Iran said engine failure had caused the crash, citing preliminary information. However, it later removed that statement and said “any statements regarding the causes of the accident prior to the decision of the commission are not official.”