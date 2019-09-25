KARE:

The final moments of a man’s life are now public after the release of bodycam video in the officer-involved shooting of Ronald Davis.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell released the footage Tuesday afternoon at a press conference after promising he would do so in the name of transparency.

An emotional Axtell opened a news conference with the video up full, showing Officer Steven Mattson leaving his squad vehicle and immediately being attacked by a charging Davis. It is clear that Davis has an object in his right hand, one that appears to be a knife. Davis and the officer begin fighting, and Officer Mattson can be heard on the tape repeatedly yelling “Get away from me… drop the knife… drop the f—ing knife!” As he finishes yelling a gunshot can be heard.