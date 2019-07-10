NEW YORK POST:



Dramatic bodycam footage played in court Tuesday shows the harrowing moment a bleeding FBI agent — shot while on an undercover stakeout in Brooklyn — desperately pleads with fellow law enforcement officers to get him to a hospital.

“I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die,” FBI special agent Christopher Harper desperately told responding NYPD officers after he was shot in the shoulder in December 2018 — allegedly by Crips gangbanger Ronell Watson.

“I’m not doing well,” the agent gasps as he sinks to the ground while the officers, including trial witness Andre Morris, tell him he’s not going to die.

“No exit, the bullet’s in me,” he tells them.