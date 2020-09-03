New York Post:

A Florida woman stabbed a police officer and was then fatally shot as she lunged toward another officer, dramatic bodycam video shows.

The footage, released Tuesday, shows Leah Baker, 29, storming out of a northwest Jacksonville home with a knife, surprising Officer Elizabeth Mechling, who had just knocked on the door in response to an April 11 report of a dispute between roommates. Baker lunges toward Manning and cuts her on the arm, startling the officer, the wild clip shows.

“What the f—k!” Mechling says while stumbling backward onto the street and telling a dispatcher she was stabbed. “Drop the f—king knife! Get on the f—king ground!”

aker appears to toss the knife in front of her before picking it up again, prompting Mechling to fire two shots, both of which missed, WJXT reports.

“Shots fired!” Mechling says.

