Bodycam footage shows Fargo police take down Syrian ‘asylum seeker’ Mohamad Barakat who was on his way to commit ‘mass casualty attack’

Bodycam footage has emerged of a Fargo police officer taking down a Syrian would-be mass murderer armed with an AK-47, 1,800 rounds of ammunition, a grenade and enough explosives to obliterate a crowd in what would have been a catastrophic domestic terrorist attack last month had it not been thwarted. Gunman Mohamad Barakat, who moved to the US in 2012 as an asylum seeker, was on his way to carry out an attack in Fargo at a parade on July 14 when he opened fire on police officers responding to a car crash. Police say they have not found any evidence that he was a religious fanatic, and believe instead that he was motivated purely by hate and fascinated by mass shootings.

The day before the shooting, he Googled: ‘area events where there are crowds’ which led him to an article about the Downtown Fargo Street Fair. He’d also Googled ‘explosive ammo’, ‘incendiary rounds’ and ‘mass shooting events’. Barakat killed 23-year-old rookie cop Jake Wallin, an Afghanistan and Iraq veteran who’d only been on the job for three months, and critically injured two others before being shot dead by 32-year-old Officer Zach Robinson. The full details of the terrifying incident emerged yesterday at a press conference where North Dakota officials also released Officer Robinson’s bodycam footage.

