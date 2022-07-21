Police have released body cam footage from an incident at a Midvale McDonald’s where a 4-year-old shot at officers back in February.

The 12-minute video shows the moments leading up to the arrest of 27-year-old Sadaat Johnson as well as what took place after one of his children shot at police at the drive-thru.

Unified Police Department initially responded to the McDonald’s on February 21 around 1:30 p.m. when employees reported that a man brandished a gun in the drive-thru after his order was incorrect.

Employees asked Johnson to pull to the front of the restaurant after reporting the incident to the police.

Johnson had two children in the car at the time, a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Officers issued several commands for Johnson to get out of the car, but he was non-compliant. Police then opened Johnson’s front driver’s door, pulling him out.

READ MORE