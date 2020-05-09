MYMCPNEWS.COM

Please note that the footage may not be suitable for everyone. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Montgomery County Department of Police continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon in White Oak. The officer involved in the shooting is identified as Sergeant David Cohen, an approximately 17- year veteran of the Department. He is currently assigned to the Patrol Services Bureau and works in the 3rd District. As is protocol, Sergeant Cohen has been placed on paid administrative leave during this investigation. The decedent has previously been identified as 30-year-old Finan H. Berhe of the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court in the White Oak area of Silver Spring. Today, the Department is releasing body-worn camera video of the shooting. The video is from Sergeant Cohen’s camera. This incident in its entirety remains under investigation by the Major Crimes Division. Following an established procedure, once Major Crimes detectives complete their investigation of the officer-involved shooting, the findings will be submitted to the Howard County’s State’s Attorney’s Office for review.*

READ MORE AT MY MCPNEWS.COM