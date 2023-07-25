The body of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef was reportedly found to have drowned near the family’s estate on Martha’s Vineyard.

On Sunday, Massachusetts State Police enacted a search for a missing paddleboarder after a fellow paddleboarder said that the man had “struggled on the surface, went under, and didn’t surface,” according to the Associated Press. The man was later identified as 45-year-old Tafari Campbell from Dumfries, Virginia, the personal chef of former President Barack Obama, who had been visiting the home on Martha’s Vineyard. None of the Obamas were present at the time of his death.

“The search was paused late Sunday but on Monday state police said sonar from a boat located the body about 100 feet (30 meters) from shore at a depth of about 8 feet (2.4 meters). Campbell was not wearing a life jacket, police said,” noted the AP.

READ MORE