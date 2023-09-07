Body of missing Netflix engineer Yohanes Kidane found floating in San Francisco Bay

The body of a missing software engineer who recently moved to San Francisco to start a job at Netflix was found floating in the San Francisco Bay last week, and his cause of death has been revealed.The badly decomposed remains of Yohanes Kidane, 22, were pulled from waters northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday morning after a passing boat spotted his body and notified the Coast Guard, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.His death was determined to be a suicide, the sheriff said.

Kidane, of Webster, NY, disappeared on Aug. 14 when he was last seen leaving his San Jose apartment in an Uber just weeks after he moved across the country for the gig at the streaming giant.The recent Cornell University grad’s body showed signs of “advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment and appreciable depredation,” according to the sheriff’s office.

