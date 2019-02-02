THE SUN:

A BODY believed to be that of a missing Irish drug dealer has been found buried next to a Spanish motorway.

Carl Carr, 38, disappeared on September 16 after attending a dance event called Ambiguous in a Costa Blanca resort.

Four suspects remanded in custody — British and Irish nationals — have not yet been charged.

Formal charges are usually laid just before the start of the trial as those in custody remain ‘investigados’ — a Spanish legal term meaning ‘under investigation’.

The body was found buried by the AP-7 motorway between Benijofar and Algorfa, a 20-minute drive north from where the missing Irishman was last seen.

Investigators are said to be trying to formally identify the man’s identity through DNA tests.

The local Civil Guard force investigating the disappearance of Carr has so far made no official comment.

Carr had previously been jailed for eight years in December 2008 after he was caught with £1.25million of heroin and cocaine in Dublin.

He was last seen at the Cabo Roig resort near Torrevieja, leaving his British girlfriend Danielle Coupe to plead on social media: “Has anybody seen Carl? He’s been missing since Saturday.

“Me, his family and friends are going out of our minds with worry.

“Anyone who was at Ambiguous can you message with the last time you saw him please.”

The expat hairdresser admitted today she was aware arrests had taken place but added: “I can’t say anything, I’m not allowed.”

Local paper Informacion says the police investigation is a murder probe and the detainees have been accused of different crimes including homicide, illegal weapons possession, extortion, drugs trafficking and concealment depending on the level of their suspected involvement.