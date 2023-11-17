Body of IDF soldier, 19, abducted by Hamas recovered near al-Shifa hospital

The IDF recovered the body of 19-year-old Noa Marciano, a female soldier abducted by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, near the Al-Shifa Hospital.

“Her body was found and extracted by IDF troops adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza,” the IDF posted on X Friday.

Marciano had appeared in a video released by Hamas on Monday in which she provided identifying information, said she was being held in Gaza, and pleaded with the Israeli military to stop bombarding the area.

The video then cuts to show images of Marciano’s lifeless body as Israel confirmed the death.

The IDF condemned Hamas for its consistent usage of “psychological terror” including through the dissemination of videos and photos of hostages.

“The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them,” the branch wrote.

