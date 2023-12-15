Body of hostage Elia Toledano, who was taken from music festival, recovered in Gaza: IDF

The body of a 28-year-old festivalgoer, who was abducted and held hostage by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 rave massacre, was recovered in the Gaza Strip Thursday — weeks after his friend Mia Schem was freed in a hostage swap.

Elia Toledano, who had dual French Israeli citizenship, attended the Nova music festival in the southern Israeli desert when he was taken, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said Toledano’s body was found while conducting operations inside Gaza and will be returned to Israel, where an “identification procedure” was carried out by medical officials, military rabbis and forensic experts.

“The IDF sends the family its heartfelt condolences,” the IDF wrote in a post on X.

In the wake of the tragic finding, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said the nation is in “immense sorrow” over the news of Toledano’s death.

