Body of Forbes ’30 Under 30′ tech CEO, 26, was found on the roof of her luxury apartment building – as cops hunt for 305lb convict who was released by Soros-backed DA

The body of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur found beaten to death on Monday in her luxury apartment complex was discovered on the roof of the building, sources told DailyMail.com.

Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old founder of EcoMap Technologies, was killed by ‘blunt force trauma’, police said on Tuesday.

They have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old local man, Jason Billingsley, who was released from prison less than a year ago after serving only seven years of a 30-year sentence.

While investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances, police sources confirmed to DailyMail.com that LaPere’s badly-beaten body was found on the roof of her luxury apartment building.

Reaching the area would have potentially meant climbing a ladder or fire escape, the source explained.

READ MORE