NEW YORK POST:

Authorities in Madagascar have recovered a body believed to be that of a 19-year-old British student who plunged from a small plane in what police are investigating as a suicide, according to a report.

Alana Cutland, 19, a natural sciences student at Cambridge University, was on a research trip in the remote area of Anjajavy when she fell from the aircraft on July 25.

“They have found a human body north of the site where she fell,” local police chief Sinola Nomenjanahary told the UK’s Sun newspaper, adding that the body would be flown back to the capital, Antananarivo.

“It was recognized by the hair, shoes and clothes. Villagers wrapped it in a sheet of plastic and have started carrying it back to the village,” he said.

The body’s discovery comes days after officials on the island off East Africa accused British authorities of not funding recovery efforts or providing any assistance.