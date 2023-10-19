Bodies of Israeli dad, wheelchair-bound 16-year-old daughter found 12 days after Hamas’ music fest massacre

The bodies of an Israeli father and his 16-year-old disabled daughter were finally found 12 days after they were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists who attacked a music festival, Israel confirmed.

Erick Peretz and his daughter Ruth — who was wheelchair-bound with cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy — were located by volunteers on Wednesday at the site of the Supernova Sukkot Gathering near the Re’im Kibbutz, where at least 260 Israelis were massacred, according to officials and local reports.

They were “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists,” Israel wrote on its official X account.

“[My father] was really happy, and everything was fine,” his older daughter Yaarit Peretz, 26, told Israeli outlet Ynet on Monday.

“For years he goes to these parties and takes Ruth, because it makes her really good and she loves it. There were times when he would take her and she didn’t want to come back,” she said.

READ MORE