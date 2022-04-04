DAILY MAIL:

Joe Biden has called for new gun laws hours after six people were killed in a shooting outside a Sacramento bar.

‘Ban ghost guns,’ the president said Sunday. ‘Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.’

Biden’s push for gun reform comes as Sacramento police continue to search for two gunmen who opened fire on a group of bargoers in downtown. Police said an unidentified gunman was in a car that let out a barrage of bullets into the crowd before fleeing. A second person fired a gun but authorities do not yet know if he was in the crowd or in the car.

The killings took place in the city’s lively entertainment district in the early hours of Sunday after a brawl broke out on 10th street outside a number of popular bars.

A total of six people, three men and three women, died in the 2am attack. Cops are yet to officially confirm the identities of the victims but two of the dead have been named as Sergio Harris, 38, and DeVasia Turner, 29.

