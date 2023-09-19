Bob Odenkirk Admits He Had Heart Attack After Ignoring ‘Conservative Jack*ss’ Doctor’s Advice

AMC’s Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk admitted that he suffered a heart attack after ignoring his “conservative jackass” doctor’s advice, adding that he learned that a physician’s political views are irrelevant to his professional competence.Bob Odenkirk spoke about the traumatic experience in an interview on comedian Tig Notaro’s podcast.“My doctor was a conservative. He got crankier and crankier the older he got,” the actor recalled.“When I was 50, I went in, he was a heart doctor, Cedars Sinai, and he had signs up all around his office at this point –‘We do not accept Obamacare,’ and I fucking hated this side of him that I only learned over time.”Odenkirk said he had been seeing the doctor for more than 20 years when the doctor told him: “You need to start taking statins right now.” The actor said he ignored him and consulted another doctor who told him not to worry.“And I had a heart attack,” said Odenkirk. “And I think the first doctor was right, the cranky, conservative jackass was right, because he was a damn good doctor. His political point of view doesn’t have anything to do with his ability to judge your health and your health choices and needs.”

