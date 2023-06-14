The California man charged in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee was accused of knifing other men almost 20 years ago, records revealed.

Nima Momeni, then 20, allegedly stabbed a pair of teenagers in what Albany police described as an altercation over drugs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing newly-obtained police files.

Both victims, ages 19 and 16, survived with minor injuries, the outlet said.

One witness reportedly told police that the 16-year-old attacked Momeni first.

Though Momeni was investigated for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of drugs and possession of drugs with the intent to sell related to the incident, he was initially released due to lack of evidence and “‘conflicting statements.’”

