San Francisco police searched the posh Millennium Tower on Thursday in connection with Bob Lee’s killing, a police source told The Standard.

Police arrested Nima Momeni Thursday morning on suspicion of murder in the killing of Lee, a tech executive who was stabbed to death April 4. In a press conference, Police Chief Bill Scott said Momeni and Lee were familiar with each other and the attack was not random. “We can confirm Mr. Lee and Mr. Momeni knew each other,” Scott said, but he gave no other details on their connection.

Momeni’s sister Khazar Momeni, also known as Khazar Elyassnia, is the registered owner of a unit in the Millennium, an upscale Downtown San Francisco building, according to official documents. She is the wife of a prominent San Francisco plastic surgeon, Dr. Dino Elyassnia. The Standard made multiple attempts to contact the couple but has not received a response.

Nima Momeni, 38, was arrested at his apartment in Emeryville, a 10-minute drive across the Bay Bridge from San Francisco. The arrest took place around 5 a.m. Thursday. A warrant to search his home and take him into custody was served, Scott said, on top of two other warrants served in San Francisco.

READ MORE