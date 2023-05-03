One month after Cash App founder Bob Lee was found stabbed on the streets of San Francisco, his alleged killer will appear in court.

Nima Momeni, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur who reportedly knew Lee personally, will be arraigned on murder charges in San Francisco on Tuesday in a case that has riveted the tech world and sparked debate over crime in the California city.

Lee was found with multiple stab wounds in downtown San Francisco in the early morning hours of 4 April. In the days that followed, an information void and lack of an arrest sparked speculation that the killing had been a random act of violence, intensifying the discourse over crime, homelessness and drug use in the city.

But details soon emerged that upended that narrative, revealing the stabbing was the alleged result of a dispute between the two acquaintances. Discussion of the crime has since shifted to whispers of rampant drug use , the high-flying world of tech executives and a fatal showdown over Lee’s relationship with Momeni’s sister.

