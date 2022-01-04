The woman who accused Bob Dylan of sexually abusing her in New York City on multiple occasions decades ago when she was just 12, has expanded the timeframe for when the abuse allegedly occurred — following prior reports that the songwriter was away on tour during the time of her claims, new court papers show.

The 68-year-old woman — who filed suit anonymously in August under the initials J.C. — claimed that the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer groomed her and plied her with drugs and alcohol before allegedly sexually abusing her as a pre-teen multiple times at his Chelsea Hotel apartment over the course of six weeks in April and May of 1965.

Soon after, reporting emerged that the 80-year-old musician was away on tour for most of April and May that year.

