RADIO.COM:

There’s road rage, and then there’s this.

Call it boat rage.

In this incident, a man in a small aluminum boat circles a larger boat on Lake St. Clair this weekend. He comes perilously close before he charges at the larger boat from behind.

He rams into it and comes up over the stern, smashing both boats in the process.

The couple who were the victims in this case told WXYZ-TV they were uninjured but their boat suffered extensive damage. They did not say what led to the incident.