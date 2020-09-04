Breitbart:

Last week, 600 liberal Jewish organizations and synagogues signed onto a full-page ad in the New York Times supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The statement, published at Medium, declares: “The Black Lives Matter movement is the current day Civil Rights movement in this country” (original emphasis).

Astonishingly, the statement fails to acknowledge any of the antisemitism of Black Lives Matter protests (or riots), including vandalism of synagogues in Los Angeles and Kenosha.

Instead, the statement refers to the antisemitism of “politicians” who “target Jewish people and blame us for problems.” The names of these politicians are never given.

The statement goes on to explain: “Antisemitism is part of the same machinery those politicians use to blame Black and brown people, people who are immigrants, people who are Muslim, and more.”

It does not say what “those politicians” are blaming these people for, but equates criticism of these groups to criticism of Jews.

The most important point of the statement, one that is repeated several times, is the recognition that Black Lives Matter is a “Black-led movement.” It insists that the “recent uprisings across the globe” are “movements led by and for Black people” (original emphasis).

The statement does not explain why Jews have to acknowledge the legitimacy of black leadership, or why black leaders need a kosher seal of approval. But it warns against allowing “Black movements” to be “undermined.”

