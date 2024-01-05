Blue State Blues: ‘Insurrection’ Is OK, as Long As It’s by the Left

Sacramento – Jihadis attack and occupy the California state capitol. Don will be back soon to deal with these traitors 🇺🇸🔫 pic.twitter.com/Ru1fLexnX6 — 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonEng1ish) January 5, 2024

This week, there was an “insurrection” in the California State Capitol in Sacramento.

A group of radical extremists invaded the State Assembly, interrupting the first day of the legislative session and forcing lawmakers to flee the chamber. They continued to occupy the legislature even after the lights were turned off. But eventually, they were allowed to leave peacefully, and there were no arrests at all.

The reason: unlike the January 6 protesters in Washington, the California protesters are on the political left.

Those who participated in the January 6 event three years ago are still being arrested and prosecuted for the nebulous crime of “obstructing an official proceeding.” Some are being punished merely for showing up on the Capitol grounds, without committing acts of violence. They have been publicly humiliated; they have lost jobs; and many have been forced to endure pre-trial detention before receiving long sentences.

The left-wing anti-Israel radicals who invaded the California capitol will never be punished.

In fact, they are more likely to be hailed as heroes.

That is because they are part of the Democratic Party coalition, and because they are using a tactic that Democrats have reserved for themselves for over a decade.

