House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is at odds with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over a farmworkers’ bill he recently vetoed, publicly calling on him to support a revised version of the bill.

At the center of the feud is Assembly Bill 2183, a similar version of a bill Newsom vetoed last year that would allow farmworkers to vote by mail in union elections.

On Friday, Newsom told the California legislature he would not support Assembly Bill 2183, forcing the bill back to the California legislature for revisions.

Newsom’s office said in a statement that they “cannot support an untested mail-in election process that lacks critical provisions to protect the integrity of the election, and is predicated on an assumption that government cannot effectively enforce laws.”

Newsom’s veto announcement on Friday came after farmworkers marched for 24 days to California’s capital city in support of the bill.

READ MORE