New York City is struggling to recruit more police officers after a mass amount of experienced officials retired, according to the New York Post. The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) March officer exam far underscored the amount of applicants the department expected, with 1,300 signing up to take the test compared to the 3,000 expected, sources told the NYP. This year’s second exam, which took place on Thursday, didn’t meet expectations, once again, despite incentives given by the NYPD. “The NYPD’s best recruiting tool has always been word of mouth,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry told the NYP. “But right now the word is, ‘Stay away.’” The NYPD extended the registration deadline for the most recent exam by a month, offered contracts with increased pay and waived the $40 application fee, according to the NYP. The NYPD didn’t hold any exams in 2015 and 2016 due to “too many applicants,” but has ramped up testing over the past few years to one to three times annually, according to the NYP. In 2017, 18,463 individuals took two exams, 14,127 took one exam in 2019 and 6,489 took three exams in 2022 — a 65% plummet from 2017, the sources said.

