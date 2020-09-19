Breitbart:

Blue check leftists on Twitter vowed violence in America if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attempts to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night at age 87.

Leftist writer Reza Aslan tweeted: “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down.”

A professor at the University of Waterloo tweeted: “Burn Congress down before letting Trump try to appoint anyone to SCOTUS.” He then protected his account on Twitter.

A few choice examples (SCREEN CAPTURES not live twitter links)

More at Breitbart