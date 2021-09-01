Just the News:

Blue big cities are most vulnerable, so “move your families to places that are willing to defend you,” Dr. Tony Brooks says.

“I don’t think it’s a possibility — I think it’s an absolute guarantee,” Dr. Tony Brooks told Just the News Monday. “I think it’s time to recognize that and protect ourselves at home, move your families to places that are willing to defend you.”

An ex-Army Ranger who fought in Afghanistan before becoming a successful doctor blames the bungled exit from the war on generals more interested in “wokeness” than in military strategy and warns America is facing the threat of a new wave of terrorism.

“I myself, have moved my family from the West Coast to Texas,” added Brooks, who served as an Army Ranger specialist in Afghanistan and Iraq before opening a successful chiropractic medicine practice. “And we did that for security reasons.”

The warnings about new terror from Brooks mirror those offered in classified briefings to U.S. senators by Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as Homeland Security bulletins issued in the waning days of the Afghan war exit.

They cautioned that Afghanistan could be used as a launch paid for terror attacks against America within two years and that Taliban, ISIS and Al-Qaeda elements released in the Afghan chaos could penetrate American targets or use disillusioned and radicalized people already on U.S. soil to carry out attacks.

More at Just the News