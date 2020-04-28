USA TODAY NETWORK

The Navy and Air Force have commissioned their respective air squadrons — the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds — to fly over Philadelphia, Trenton, N.J. and New York City as a tribute to healthcare workers and other essential workers in the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The flyover is part of President Donald Trump’s Operation America Strong salute, which he announced last Wednesday. Residents within the flight path can expect to hear jet noise as the 12 high-performance aircraft fly, in precise formation, overhead. It should be visible from people’s homes, and the Blue Angels stated that people “should refrain from traveling to see the flyover.”

