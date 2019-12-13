NEW YORK POST:

Mike Bloomberg would shut down the nation’s remaining 251 polluting coal power plants and halt construction of 150 new gas facilities as part of a sweeping program to slash carbon emissions and boost clean energy alternatives if elected president.

Bloomberg’s plan — unveiled Friday during a campaign stop in northern Virginia — aims to cut US carbon emissions in half over ten years and put the country on course to get 80 percent of its electricity generated from green energy sources, like wind and solar, by 2028.

The proposal would end taxpayer subsidies for fossil fuels and offer incentives for clean energy. Additionally, it would impose more stringent carbon and pollution standards for new gas plants, effectively barring new construction.

Bloomberg’s plan largely aligns with programs laid out by other Democrats — and stands in sharp contrast to President Trump’s public boosting of coal and oil.

The US became the top oil and natural gas producer in the world in 2018. Natural gas has replaced coal as the top energy source.