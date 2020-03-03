Fox News

During a Fox News Town Hall in Manassas, Va., on Monday evening, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said he plans to eat at a Chinese restaurant very soon to show solidarity against overblown domestic fears of a coronavirus pandemic. Bloomberg was asked by moderator Bret Baier of “Special Report” about what he would do economically during this time of uncertainty. To date, several states have reported cases of coronavirus, including the mayor’s home state of New York, and six have died in Washington state from the virus — which originated in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei Province. “It’s not the economics, it’s the people that are afraid to go out,” he said. “Go to Chinese restaurants all across the country here in America where there’s no reason to think whatsoever that you’re going to catch the flu — but people aren’t patronizing them,” Bloomberg continued. “I thought to myself tonight, ‘I’m going to go to a Chinese restaurant’ — it actually turns out I can’t — but I will do it tomorrow night just to show the flag and help them.” Bloomberg said many Americans have stayed away from retailers and avoided air travel as the coronavirus continues to affect the globe.

