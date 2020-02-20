WASHINGTON EXAMINER

President Trump won the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, according to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg “So how was your night last night?” Bloomberg quipped at a campaign rally on Thursday. “Look, the real winner in the debate last night was Donald Trump.” “I worry we may well be on the way to nominating somebody who cannot win in November, and if we choose a candidate who appeals to a small base like Sen. Sanders, it will be a fatal error,” he added. “We need Democrats and independents and Republicans to win.”

