Bloomberg News praised South Africa for inadvertently meeting its “climate goals” thanks to regular coal plant breakdowns causing widespread blackouts.

In its bizarre Monday headline, “South Africa Beats Climate Goal as Blackouts Slash Emissions,” Bloomberg News lauded the energy cuts because now South Africa is “ahead of its target for cutting emissions of greenhouse gases.”

“Output of the climate-warming gases from the world’s 14th-biggest emitter is already falling even though its Nationally Determined Contribution, a target adopted by the cabinet in 2021, only forecast a decline from 2025.”

The outlet appeared delighted to describe how South Africa achieved these arbitrary climate goals thanks to the rolling blackouts, also called “loadshedding.”

“Regular breakdowns of the coal-fired power plants that supply more than 80% of South Africa’s electricity mean that less carbon dioxide is being pumped into the atmosphere and daily rotational cuts of more than 10 hours a day are further limiting emissions from factories,” the outlet reported.

Crispian Olver, the executive director of South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission, insisted the country met its climate goal by accident.

