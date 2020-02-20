WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Michael Bloomberg had a lot of bad moments in his first debate as a Democratic candidate for president. He had little to say when Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed him for having called some women, at various times in the past, “fat broads” and “horse-faced lesbians.” He seemed conflicted about stop and frisk. He was weak when confronted with his practice of making some women who worked for him sign nondisclosure agreements. But even with all that, Bloomberg saved the worst for last. It came after the fighting ended, and NBC moderators asked for closing statements. If there were a time for Bloomberg to offer a vision for the country, to emphasize the principles that guide him as a candidate, to bond with voters over a shared hope for the future, this was it. Instead, Bloomberg offered a view of the presidency straight from a business textbook.

