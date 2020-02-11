Fox News

A newly surfaced recording from a 2015 speech by Michael Bloomberg, in which the former three-term mayor of New York City gives a full-throated defense of the controversial policing procedure known as “stop and frisk,” is threatening to undermine the 2020 presidential candidate’s subsequent apologies for backing the policy and hurt his status with minority voters. President Trump blasted his fellow New Yorker as the audio emerged, saying in a Tuesday morning tweet as the New Hampshire primary was getting underway: ‘”WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!” The tweet was later taken down, without explanation — but his campaign manager Brad Parscale soon afterward tweeted “#BloombergIsARacist,” next to a separate clip of Bloomberg complaining in a radio interview that police stop white people “too much” and minorities “too little.”

